A word from our sponsors: Westosha Central High School Performing Arts Booster Club 2023 Annual Craft Fair is Nov. 11

The Westosha Central High School Performing Arts Booster Club 2023 Annual Craft Fair is Nov 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This is the 22nd year for this event, which is held at Westosha Central High School, 24617 75th St., in Paddock Lake.
The proceeds of this favorite, annual arts, crafts, and vendor fair go to support the performing arts at Westosha Central High School and give the students in band, choir and drama an opportunity to raise funds to cover costs for supplies, instruments or to offset costs associated with traveling to performances. Look for returning favorites as well as new artisans and vendors. There also will be raffles, concessions, a bake sale, and door prizes.
Parking and admission are free.