Paddock Lake Lions Club to collect coats, hats, mittens, scarves, boots and more on Nov. 11 at Westosha Central HS

The Paddock Lake Lions Club will be collecting new and gently used winter items including coats, hats, mittens, scarves, boots and more on Saturday, Nov. 11. These will be donated to Sharing Center and the Holiday House for free distribution to those needing winter wear.

The collection will be located at the main door entrance of the Westosha Central Performing Arts Booster Club Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Westosha Central High School. The school’s address is 24617 75th St. Paddock Lake.

The Lions will also have their eye glass bin to take your old eye glasses and hearing aids. These will be refurbished and shared with others in need. The Lions club also has access to grants to help pay for eye exam and glasses from Salem Vision.

If you have any questions, please feel free to call Donna Deuster at 262-332-0023. The Lions Club is always looking for new members from anywhere in the vast and greater Paddock Lake area.