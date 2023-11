The Twin Lakes VIllage Board is scheduled to hold a special board meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

Discussion and possible action regarding a contract with Ehlers for levy limit referendum assistance.

Discussion and possible action regarding the date launch piers are removed from the lakes.

Motion to approve design review for Randall School.

2024 budget workshop.

Closed session to regarding a Board of Appeals for 200 W. Park Drive.

The full agenda is available here.