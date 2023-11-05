Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board committee of the whole and special board meeting Nov. 6, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole and special board meeting, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
Agenda items include:
- Public hearing regarding the 2024FY proposed budget.
- Review and approval of the 2024 proposed Village of Salem Lakes Budget. Resolution 2023.11-92 a resolution for adoption of the 2024 Village of Salem Lakes Budget and establishing the Village Tax Levy to support said budget.
- Update and discussion regarding building inspection and zoning services.
- Discussion of Lake Shangri-La park lease.
- Discussion of Village owned properties.
- Discussion and possible action on awarding the 2023 Village Parks Pier Project to Property Solutions Contracting, LLC, in the amount of $79,080.00. These piers would be located on Rock Lake (121st St & 256th Ave), Center Lake (95th St & 275th Ave) and Camp Lake (100th St & 278th Ave) Boat Launches.