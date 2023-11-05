Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board committee of the whole and special board meeting Nov. 6, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole and special board meeting, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

Agenda items include:

Public hearing regarding the 2024FY proposed budget.

Review and approval of the 2024 proposed Village of Salem Lakes Budget. Resolution 2023.11-92 a resolution for adoption of the 2024 Village of Salem Lakes Budget and establishing the Village Tax Levy to support said budget.

Update and discussion regarding building inspection and zoning services.

Discussion of Lake Shangri-La park lease.

Discussion of Village owned properties.

Discussion and possible action on awarding the 2023 Village Parks Pier Project to Property Solutions Contracting, LLC, in the amount of $79,080.00. These piers would be located on Rock Lake (121st St & 256th Ave), Center Lake (95th St & 275th Ave) and Camp Lake (100th St & 278th Ave) Boat Launches.

The full agenda is available here.