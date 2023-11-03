Randall, Twin Lakes and Wheatland agree on EMS cost target and percentage split

The municipal boards of Randall, Twin Lakes and Wheatland agreed to a target total cost of 24/7 emergency medical service staffing and a percentage split between the three municipalities at a joint meeting Monday.

The three boards meeting together at Twin Lakes Village Hall unanimously agreed to work with a total annual cost of $900,000 to fund 24/7 EMS staffing through Twin Lakes Rescue.

The three boards also agreed to split the costs with Twin Lakes paying 50 percent, and Randall and Wheatland 25 percent each.

“We need to agree on a solid number,” said Twin Lakes village President Howard Skinner. “We need to make up our minds.

At a joint meeting in late August, Twin Lakes Rescue officials estimated the cost of hiring seven individuals — six EMTS and 1 supervisor — to cost between $800,000 and $1 million.

Randall, Twin Lakes and Wheatland all currently contract with Twin Lakes Rescue for EMS. However, TL Rescue says they are facing increasing difficulty with staffing for calls, especially in the evening and weekends, when the station is not staffed with paid on call personnel. The 24/7 staffing would solve that problem and provide for much faster response as well.

The boards also agreed to create a smaller group that could meet to work out upcoming issues.

It seems likely all three municipalities will seek to pass referendums to fund the additional cost. If those votes were to take place in April 2024, filing would need to officially take place by early 2024. Determining the total amount and percentage split were key issues to settle before moving toward nailing down referendum details.

Twin Lakes administrator Laura Roesslein raised the possibility of hiring financial consultant Ehlers to work out the details of the referendums. Cost would be $6,000 per municipality since three separate votes would be needed. However, Ehlers would require an intergovernmental agreement between the municipalities regarding the project before proceeding, Roesslein said.

Twin Lakes has hiring Ehlers on the agenda of a special board meeting Nov. 6.

The municipalities and TL Rescue are also considering the hiring of a marketing consultant to help inform voters about the issue. Total cost for the marketing consultant would be $5,000.

Randall Chairman Paula Soderman raised the possibility of creating the marketing material using examples of other recent similar referendum efforts. But the idea did not gain much verbal support.

“I would rather see the consultant,” Skinner said “They’ve done it; they know how to promote it.”

If implemented, the new EMS personnel could start in January 2025.