After a snowy Halloween earlier this week, our area is expected to have a string of days with highs over 50, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

The above 50 trend starts Friday and is expected to continue through Wednesday. On Monday, the high temperature is expected to reach 63.

The weekend should be rain free, but there’s a 40 percent chance of rain Sunday night and Monday and again Tuesday night, Wednesday and lingering into Wednesday night and Thursday.