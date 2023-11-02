Book sale to benefit youth programs at Community Library Nov. 2-4

The November book sale at Community Library in Twin Lakes begins this Thursday, Nov. 2, and continues Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3 and 4.

A wide range of interests and authors, both in fiction and nonfiction books are available, as well as popular children’s books. Cooler weather means more time to read, so it is time to stock up.

The economical bag of books for $9 continues to be a bargain. Friends of Community Library members may purchase the same bag of books for $7. Membership can be obtained at the book sale.

Thursday hours are from 3 to 7 p.m.; Friday’s from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday’s from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

All proceeds from the book sale are donated to Community Library for youth programs held throughout the year at both the Salem and Twin Lakes branches.

The Twin Lakes library is located at 110 S. Lake Avenue in Twin Lakes.