A word from our sponsors: Unleash Your Inner Slugger at Westosha Sports Complex’s Softball Hitting Camp starting Nov. 20

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Westosha Sports Complex — DH

Hey Softball Enthusiasts! We’ve got exciting news for you. Westosha Sports Complex is thrilled to announce our upcoming Softball Hitting Camp – the ultimate opportunity to supercharge your batting skills!

Dates: Nov 20th, 27th Dec 4th,11th,18th

Time: 6:00PM-7:00PM or 7:00PM-8:00PM

Location: Westosha Sports Complex, 1215 N. Pryor Street, Silver Lake.

Cost – $125 per participant

What to Expect:

– Top-Notch Coaching: Our experienced instructors are here to guide you to hitting greatness.

– Skill Progression: From the basics to advanced techniques, we’ve got it all covered.

– Fun Challenges: Compete with fellow players and win exciting prizes.

– State-of-the-Art Facilities: Train in a top-notch, fully equipped complex.

Plus, every camper will receive a special Westosha Sports Complex shirt!

This camp is suitable for players of all levels. Don’t miss out on the chance to refine your hitting skills and connect with the softball community.

Click here for more info or to register.