Westosha Central High School renovation event coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

The community at large was able to get a look Wednesday evening at the building renovations that have been underway in one form or another for the last three years.

The renovations, funded by the passage of a $39.6 million referendum, addressed identified building needs at the school including: Enhancing safety and security, upgrading building infrastructure, modernizing educational spaces and expanding activities and performing arts areas.

New areas include a dedicated auditorium, a competition gym, fitness and weight training areas, new family and consumer education classrooms, information media center changes, students services, the school store and the office suite. Those areas were available for self-guided tours during the event.

The event began with a ribbon cutting in the commons, and continued with a ceremony in the auditorium where representatives of the school board, the architect firm and the project management company spoke. Here is video of those comments:

That ceremony opened with choir students singing the National Anthem:

After the ceremony, there were some student performances in the auditorium. Here’s a sample of the pep band’s performance.

Cheerleaders were practicing during the event in the competition gym:

Here are more photos from the day and of the new spaces: