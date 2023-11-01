Units responding to crash in Paddock Lake

Nov 1st, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 7:05 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 24700 block of Highway K in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: Vehicle is rolled over.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives