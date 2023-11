Just before 1:00 am Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and sheriff’s deputies received a call for a fire in the attached garage in the 24900 block of 68th St. in Paddock Lake. Deputies reported heavy smoke coming from the garage. They made sure everyone got out of the house. Salem Lakes Fire arrived and reported a working fire.

The stubborn fire went to a second alarm. The structure received heavy damage and is likely a total loss. No one was injured. The cause in under investigation.