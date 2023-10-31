Units responding for investigation in Trevor

Oct 31st, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 5:55 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 28400 block of Highway C in Trevor.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a smell of natural gas.

