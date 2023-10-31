Katie Hall sworn in as new Twin Lakes PD chief

New Twin Lakes Police Department Chief Katie Hall is pinned with her new badge by her two sons after her swearing in Monday.

Twin Lakes has a new police chief.

Katie Hall, who was a captain on the department and was serving as interim chief, was sworn in as chief of the Twin Lakes Police Department by village Clerk Sabrina Waswo at a special Village Board meeting Monday.

Hall succeeds Adam Grosz, who retired in May as chief.

Hall has been with the department since 2010, working her way up the ranks and fulfilling a variety of duties.

In impromptu comments after the swearing in, Hall thanked all aspects of the department, village government and friends and family for their support:

“It’s a privilege to be given this role,” Hall said.

An employment contract with Hall as chief was unanimously approved by the Village Board earlier in the special meeting.

Here is video of the swearing in:

Here is a list of Hall career highlights supplied by village staff:

Hall’s career in the field of law enforcement started in 2006 after graduating from Gateway Technical College.

Hall joined the Twin Lakes Police Department in 2010. In 2016, she was promoted to the position of Detective.

In 2017, Hall led the charge on five death investigations. Her efforts resulted in the conviction of ten individuals connected to those deaths. In recognition of her work, Chief Hall received the title of Narcotic Officer of the Year from the Wisconsin Narcotic Officers Association.

In 2019, Chief Hall was promoted to the position of Captain of Police.

Throughout her tenure with the Twin Lakes Police Department, Chief Hall has held various roles, including Field Training Officer, Evidence Technician, Evidence Custodian, and Professional Communications Instructor.

In 2021, Chief Hall led the Twin Lakes Police Department in a homicide investigation. This operation involved the execution of dozens of search warrants interviews and meticulous examination of evidence and resulted in the arrest of three suspects.

Recently, Hall played a pivotal role in a trial as the second chair, providing invaluable assistance to the prosecutors and ensuring that justice was served.

Chief Hall is an active member of several joint task forces in Kenosha County. Hall is involved in the Kenosha County Drug Operations Group, Sexual Assault Response Team, and Human Trafficking Task Force.

Hall’s training includes executive leadership, command, and supervisor training through the FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association, as well as expertise in instructor development, interviewing and interrogation, crisis intervention, and peer support.