Snow in Halloween forecast

A chance of snow in the Halloween forecast is far from a treat, but likely won’t turn into a nasty trick either.

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast includes a 60 percent chance of snow Tuesday. The white stuff could start falling as early as 7 a.m. and continue through mid afternoon (just before trick or treat starts), but only a touch over a half inch of accumulation is expected.

The high temperature Tuesday is expected to be 36 and teh low Tuesday night 21.

After that rude reminder of winter, the forecast gets warmer, with temperatures expected to reach back into the 50s by Friday and through the weekend.