A word from our sponsors: Elevate Your Game with Westosha Sports Complex Holiday Speed & Agility Camp: Mastering Running Mechanics for Baseball and Softball Athletes; starts Nov. 25

As the holiday season approaches, it’s the perfect time for baseball and softball athletes to focus on improving their game. Our Holiday Speed and Agility Camp is the ultimate opportunity to hone your running mechanics and enhance your performance on the field. Whether you’re looking to boost your acceleration, increase your velocity, improve your quickness, or become a standout in base running and outfield speed, this camp is designed to elevate your skills.
Proper Running Mechanics:
Running efficiently is the foundation of success in baseball and softball. Our expert coaches will break down the fundamentals of proper running mechanics, including body positioning, stride length, and arm movement. You’ll learn how to maximize your running potential while minimizing the risk of injury.
Acceleration Horizontal:
Accelerating quickly is essential, especially when stealing bases or chasing down a fly ball. Our camp will focus on developing explosive horizontal acceleration, enabling you to get a jump on the competition. Through drills and exercises, you’ll refine your technique and build the strength needed for rapid acceleration.
Velocity and Quickness:
Velocity isn’t just for pitchers; it’s crucial for outfielders tracking down deep hits or base runners trying to swipe bags. You’ll work on increasing your running velocity, complemented by agility drills to enhance your quickness. Our goal is to make you faster and more agile than ever before.
Base Running Mastery:
Becoming a strategic and efficient base runner is a game-changer. We’ll teach you the art of reading pitchers, getting better jumps, and making smart decisions on the base paths. Your newfound knowledge will give you a competitive edge during games.
Outfield/Infield Speed:
Outfielders and Infielders need exceptional speed and quick reactions to cover ground and make those game-changing catches. Our camp will sharpen your outfield and infield skills, from tracking balls to improving your first step and closing speed.
Don’t let the holiday season go to waste – invest in your baseball or softball future with our Holiday Speed and agility Camp. Elevate your running mechanics, accelerate horizontally, increase velocity, improve quickness, and dominate the base paths and outfield. Join us for this unique opportunity to enhance your game, and make this holiday season one to remember on the diamond. Secure your spot today!
Items needed for camp:
1) Workout shoes
2) Water
Camp Details
Dates: Nov 25th Dec 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th.
Price: $150.00 per-participant.