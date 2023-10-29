Freeze warning issued

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m., Monday.

The latest, local NWS forecast calls for a low of 21 Sunday night.

The NWS advises:

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.