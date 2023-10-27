Westosha Central High School renovations dedication and tours on Nov. 1

From Westosha Central High School:

The Westosha Central High School Board of Education and Administration would like to invite the community to experience the newly renovated high school facility. We are extremely excited to showcase the new additions and remodeled areas; the “new” Westosha Central High School is a celebration of our community and will continue to

be a cornerstone of our community. The focus of the referendum included:

Enhance Safety & Security

● Modify the main entrance to better monitor and control visitor access,upgrade/add security cameras and exterior locks, and revise drop-off/pick-up traffic flow.

Upgrade Building Infrastructure

● Replace lighting, flooring, ceilings, and walls; remove asbestos; replace sections of the roof; and update plumbing, heating/ventilation, and electrical systems that have exceeded their useful life.

Modernize Educational Spaces

● Create and renovate spaces to provide better access to technology, flexible furniture, small-group instruction spaces, and modern art, choir, and Family & Consumer Science areas.

Expand Activities & Performing Arts Areas

● Add a new gymnasium and cafeteria/commons and renovate the existing cafeteria to become an auditorium to support physical education, performing arts programs, and community events.

The agenda for the night is as follows:

5:30 p.m. Ribbon Cutting in the Commons

5:40 p.m. Dedication Ceremony in the Auditorium

6-7 p.m. Self-guided tours with assistance from staff and students. Short performances by the Westosha Central choirs, bands, and drama will showcase the new auditorium. Cheerleaders will be practicing in the new competition gym, and the new fitness and weight room will be open with staff available to answer questions. Other upgraded areas to tour include the Family & Consumer Sciences area, Informational Media Center, 18-21 Program, SOAR Program, Art Wing, Music Commons, Student Services, Servery, Falcon’s Nest (school store), and the combined office suite.