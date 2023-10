This post sponsored by Westosha Floral.

The following deaths of local residents and those with local connections are being reported by funeral homes today. Click on name to see obituary/service information:

Kaleb John Gendron, 20, of Silver Lake, died Oct. 25, 2023.

Deborah A. Hegeman, 58, of Dover and formerly of Trevor, died Oct. 27, 2023.

