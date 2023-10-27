Colder temps starting this weekend

The coldest low and high temperatures we have seen this season are expected to start this weekend, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

High temperatures are expected to be under 50 degrees Saturday and Sunday and creep below 40 on Monday and Tuesday, Halloween. Low temperatures will be in the 30s Friday and Saturday nights then head into the 20s Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Next Friday’s high could top 50.

There’s a 50 percent chance of rain Sunday and a 30 percent chance of snow showers Tuesday for trick or treating (in most locations).