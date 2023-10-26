Work to raise Highway 50 near Fox River set to begin next week

As the Highway 50 construction in Paddock Lake grinds on, there’s a announcement that another project on the same Highway in Western Kenosha County is set to start Monday.

From the state Department of Transportation:

To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Governor Evers has signed a $4 million contract for a multi-year reconstruction project on WIS 50 in the Town of Wheatland, from County W to the Wisconsin Central Railroad, east of 317th Avenue. Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, October 30. A.W. Oakes & Son, Inc. is the prime contractor for the project and will implement the following: Project Improvements – Raise approximately 0.25 miles of roadway by 2.5 feet. – Deck repair and girder painting of bridges over Wisconsin Central Railroad. – Riverbank stabilization at Fox River bridges.

2023 Traffic Impacts – Single lane closures during construction of traffic crossovers. – Once crossovers are constructed, winter shutdown will begin.

2024 Traffic Impacts – Construction anticipated to resume in spring 2024. – WIS 50 will remain open to traffic during construction with one lane for each direction of travel. – Traffic will be staged during construction. – Access to local businesses and property owners will be maintained. The entire project is scheduled for completion in late summer 2024. Work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Visit the project website at: https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/se/wis50kenosha/default.aspx

As recently as 2017, Highway 50 was closed due to flooding just east of Highway 50.