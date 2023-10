At about 4:25 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Wheatland Fire Department units are responding to a fire in the 31100 block of 75th Place in Salem Lakes.

Per dispatch: Garage on fire near a house. Occupants of home are out.

UPDATE about 4:40 p.m. — MABAS box alarm activated. Among the departments responding are Twin Lakes Fire Department, Paris Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue.