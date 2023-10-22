Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting and budget workshop Oct. 23, 2023

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting and budget workshop on Monday at Town Hall in New Munster.

The board meeting is first, starting at 6 p.m. Agenda items include:

Consideration and vote to approve the Snow Plowing Routes for Asphalt Contractors 18.74 Road miles, no price increase from last year’s contract

First Reading for Ordinance Section 24.3 related to use of air brakes

Update on EMS for the year 2025 with Twin Lakes Rescue

The full regular board meeting agenda is available here.

The budget workshop will follow the regular board meeting. Agenda items include:

Review of receipts and disbursements for 2022 and 2023 and to create a budget to present at the Town Board Public Hearing for the 2024 Budget.

Confirm the date of Town Board Public Hearing for the 2024 Budget.

The full workshop agenda is available here.