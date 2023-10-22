Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) annual meeting and board meeting

Oct 22nd, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) is scheduled to host its annual meeting and a regular board meeting Monday in the school library.

The annual meeting is first, starting at 4:30 p.m. Among the agenda items are:

  • 2023-2024 Treasurers Report and Budget Presentation
  • Authorization of Tax Levy
  • Establish School Board’s Salaries

The full annual meeting agenda is available here.

The regular board meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Agenda items include:

  • A closed session for staffing.
  • Discuss and Approval of 2023-2024 Annual Budget

The full regular board meeting agenda is available here.

