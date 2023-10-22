Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) annual meeting and board meeting

Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) is scheduled to host its annual meeting and a regular board meeting Monday in the school library.

The annual meeting is first, starting at 4:30 p.m. Among the agenda items are:

2023-2024 Treasurers Report and Budget Presentation

Authorization of Tax Levy

Establish School Board’s Salaries

The full annual meeting agenda is available here.

The regular board meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Agenda items include:

A closed session for staffing.

Discuss and Approval of 2023-2024 Annual Budget

The full regular board meeting agenda is available here.