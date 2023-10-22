Agenda: Bristol Village Board budget hearing and regular meeting Oct. 23, 2023

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a budget hearing and regular meeting on Monday at Village Hall.
The budget hearing is first, starting at 6:30 p.m. Agenda items include:
- Presentation of the 2024 village budgets.
- Adoption of the village tax levy
- Adoption of the various funds budgets.
- Adoption of the enterprise funds
The budget hearing agenda is available here. A copy of the proposed budget is available here.
The regular board meeting is scheduled to start ay 7 p.m Agenda items include:
- Approval of a task order to design a new lift station to serve the Leo Living Development and tributary future sanitary service.