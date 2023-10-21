EMS personnel and police officers recognized for saving life of man in Twin Lakes

Personnel from Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, Richmond (Ill.) Fire and Rescue and the Twin Lakes Police Department were recently recognized for saving the live of a man in Twin Lakes.

From TLFR:

On the evening of 9/15/2023 Stan Szczepanski suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. His brother Mike was with him and called 911.Twin Lakes Rescue Squad and Twin Lakes Police Department responded initially with additional members arriving on scene to help. Richmond Fire Department was also called for paramedic services. After working on scene for a while Stan was ultimately transported by Richmond to Northwestern Hospital in McHenry where they were able to regain pulses. He was later transferred to St. Lukes for additional treatment and was later discharged home. Stan has made a great recovering considering everything and wanted to come down and meet the people who responded to his call. He was extremely grateful to everybody involved and also made a generous donation to the Fire Department.

Personnel involved in the call were:

Twin Lakes Fire Department: Firefighter Glenn Tietz Jr., EMT Rachel Kremer,, EMT Madison Johnson, Advanced EMT Justin Ball, Firefighter Paramedic John Waupoose, Firefighter EMT Matt Gall, Paramedic Kelly Talty, EMS Chief Ken Johnson.

Richmond Fire Department: Lieutenant/PM Jonathan Maahs, Firefighter Paramedic Caitlyn Halloran, Firefighter Paramedic Student Jonathan Sullivan, Firefighter Paramedic Student Brendan DeGroot, Captain/PM Wayne Andersen

Twin Lakes Police Department: Sargent Bauer, Officer Comp, Officer Hansen, Officer Phelps