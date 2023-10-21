A word from our sponsors: St. Alphonsus Fall Fest and Turkey Dinner is Oct. 22

Note: This is a paid announcement — DH
St. Alphonsus Parish in New Munster will host its Fall Fest and Turkey Dinner Oct. 22. It is the church’s 96th annual event.
Turkey dinner with all the fixings will be served in carry-out style from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., $15 each.
Limited indoor seating in the parish center will be available.
The event also will include: Raffles, Ladies Booth, Baked Goods, silent auction..
Sweets & Things Auction will start at 4 p.m.
St. Alphonsus is located at 6211 344th Ave., New, Munster.