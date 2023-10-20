Seno K/RLT Conservancy to host line dancing fundraiser Oct. 27

Seno K/RLT Conservancy will host a line dancing fundraising event, Boot Scootin’ Brews, on Friday, Oct. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. The event will take place at 3606 Dyer Lake Road, Burlington.

Attendees can enjoy music and line dancing at the Seno Woodland Center’s 1800’s historic barn and help raise money to support Seno K/RLT Conservancy’s mission of land conservation, natural resources education, and sustainable forestry. Burlington Dance Academy will provide music and calling suitable for all levels of dancers, with beginner and intermediate sessions planned as well as an open dance. Enjoy local brews from Low Daily as well as wine and water

and snacks available for purchase.

Attendees can purchase tickets through Seno K/RLT Conservancy’s website by visiting https://www.senokrlt.org/events–workshops.html

Each attendee’s registration will include five raffle tickets and more tickets will be available for purchase with proceeds supporting Seno K/RLT Conservancy.

Seno K/RLT Conservancy is a non-profit organization focused on permanently preserving land and restoring critical habitat in Kenosha and Racine counties. For more information visit https://www.senokrlt.org/about-seno.html.