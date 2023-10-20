Paddock Lake OKs 2024 contract with Sheriff’s Dept.

Paddock Lake residents will be paying a little less for dedicated patrol of their village in 2024 after the approval of a contract between the village and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday.

The village’s contract for two shifts of dedicated patrol in 2024 will cost $372,853. That’s $172 less than in 2023.

“We’re going to provide the same amount of services as we have in the past.,” Capt. Eric Klinkhammer, commander of the KCSD operations division, said at a committee of the whole meeting last week.

Klinkhammer pointed out that service goes well beyond just the deputies dedicated to patrolling the village.

“You have the resources of the entire department,” Klinkhammer said referring to if a serious crime were to occur in Paddock Lake. “Everything the Sheriff’s Department has, we’re going to send it here … and we’re pretty proud of that.”

Trustee John Poole, who chairs the board Police and Fire Committee and also is a county supervisor, praised the value of the new contract, including its decrease in fee.

“That’s amazing, especially with the inflation we’ve seen,” Poole said at the committee of the while meeting.

The 2024 contract amounts to $124 per capita.

The contract was approved unanimously at the regular board meeting Wednesday.

The village has been contracting for patrol from the Sheriff’s Department since the 1980s. The village had its own police department before that.

The cost in recent years had been increasing, for example by $21,176 for 2022 and by $16,428 in 2023, according to data from the village.

When asked, Klinkhammer could not provide a specific answer to why the contract amount went down, saying the numbers were not his area of expertise.

“I’m glad you’re getting a deal,” said Klinkhammer, who once was a school resource officer at Westosha Central High School.