Highway 50 update Oct. 20, 2023: Major traffic changes to start Monday

Note: westofthei.com will be reporting regular updates on the construction work on Highway 50 in Paddock Lake this spring, summer and fall. We will share what is made available to us by project engineer GRAEF, the state and village, and hope to have periodic updates with reports on what work has taken place and what is expected for the coming week. — DH

There are some major traffic changes coming up for the Highway 50 project through Paddock Lake.

From project engineer Graef:

On Monday, 10/23 westbound traffic will be directed to the far north lane. Vehicles will no longer be using the crossovers at the west and east end of the village. TCP is anticipating the actual switch will occur around 3:00 pm on Monday.

At the time of the switch, the westbound to southbound left turn lanes will be closed at 242 nd Ave, 246 th Ave and CTH F. Left turns for WB to SB will remain at 244 th Ave and STH 83. So the Westosha High School traffic will be in the current pattern for drop off on Monday, but it will most likely have changed by student pick up at 2:45 pm. All traffic leaving the school on 246 th Ave will have to turn right (eastbound). Jarrett Gates will adjust the signal timing for this change, the pedestrian buttons will still be active for kids crossing STH 50.

On Monday, 10/30/23, the median areas at 242 nd Ave, 246 th Ave and CTH F will be re-opened to traffic (including left turn movements). Soon after the re-openings, the median areas (left turns) will close at 236 th Ave, 244 th Ave, 248 th Ave and STH 83/75. No traffic can flow south or north through the Brass Ball intersection at this time either.

Both WB and EB traffic will be directed to the inside lanes around 11/15/23 for the remaining outside construction to be completed (sidewalk, driveways, parking lots).

All major roadwork to be done around 12/1/23.

As a reminder, the project team recommends traveling at 25 mph through the work zone for driver and work zone crew safety and to avoid vehicle damage.