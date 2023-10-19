Boy Scouts to host Haunted Woods at Camp OhDaKoTa Oct. 20, 21, 27, 28

Area Boy Scouts will be hosting a Scouts Haunted Woods on Oct 20, 21, 27 and, 28 at Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta, 3363 Dyer Lake Road.

The event will run from 7 to 9:30 p.m., with the last tour at 9:20 p.m., each day. Costs: $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Your evening begins as you board the hay wagon and travel through the haunted woods at Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta. Every turn will have you sitting on the edge of your seat in anticipation of things that go bump in the night. You will be asked to disembark the wagon to relax a spell for some divine morsels at the Witch’s Kitchen. Next stop is your choice…you pick your fate. Re-enter the wagon for a safe ride back to whence you came; or, walk deeper into the vast unknown and see what lurks in the dark night. The haunting hour begins promptly at 7 pm. Last wagon will depart at 9:20 pm. It will take approximately 40 minutes once you are loaded onto the wagon…but some may say it is an eternity.

Register in advance online, or in person at the Council Service Center…or for additional cost at the door. Wagons hold approximately 25-30 bodies. Dress appropriately for the weather. May be scary for some young children.

For more information contact Gina Hannemann, Council office at 262-632-7655 x1111 gina.hannemann@scouting.org

This event is a fundraiser for Scout programs and camp improvements.