At about 1:20 p.m., Wheatland Vol Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 33400 block of Highway 50 in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: Injuries being reported.

UPDATE 1:23 p.m. — Dispatch reports deputy in scene. Single vehicle went over a guard rail and is off the road. Scene is in eastbound lanes.

UPDATE 1:27 p.m. — Wheatland constabile also responding to the scene.