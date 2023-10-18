Salem Lakes hires new village administrator

Salem Lakes has a new village administrator.

Cassandra Hiller was appointed by a unanimous vote of the Village Board at a special meeting Tuesday.

From a news release distributed by the village Tuesday:

A native of Johnsburg, Illinois, Hiller currently serves as an Assistant County Administrator for Lake County, Illinois.

“Cassandra emerged as the Village’s top choice from a very competitive field of candidates,” according to Village Board President Rita Bucur. “I am very excited to have her on board. Cassandra has had a wide range of experiences that will benefit residents of Salem Lakes. Having grown up in Johnsburg, and spending time in our area enjoying recreational activities, she is familiar with our community. Her passion to work here was evident during her interviews. I was pleased to see the Board approve her contract with a unanimous vote; we are off to a strong start on this new chapter.”

After the meeting Hiller expressed her enthusiasm for the position stating, “I am truly honored to have the opportunity to lead the Village of Salem Lakes and to collaborate with its talented team of staff and village board trustees. The village has so much potential, and it is truly a unique and special opportunity to lead the newest village in the state of Wisconsin. I am excited to bring my rural farm upbringing and 24 years of diverse government work experience to Salem Lakes.”

Prior to working in Lake County, Hiller served as the City Administrator and Economic Development Director in Brainerd, Minnesota from 2017 to 2019. She was a Senior Scientific Policy Advisor for the Officer of the Governor in North Dakota from 2016 to 2017. Prior to that she served as the Environmental Section Leader for the North Dakota Department of Transportation from 2013 to 2017. She received her Bachelor’s degree from Western Washington University and her Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of North Dakota.

Hiller’s contract calls for an annual salary of $145,000. Her first day of work will be December 1st . She will take over from Dave Bretl, a principal in the consulting firm of Public Administration Associates, LLC, who has been serving as the Village’s interim administrator since late July.