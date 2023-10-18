Riverview PTO to host Trunk or Treat Oct. 20

The Riverview School PTO will host a Trunk or Treat, Friday, Oct. 20
The event — with over 30 trunks expected — will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the school parking lot.
All are welcome to walk through and visit the trunks.
Western Kenosha County's news source
The Riverview School PTO will host a Trunk or Treat, Friday, Oct. 20
The event — with over 30 trunks expected — will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the school parking lot.
All are welcome to walk through and visit the trunks.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2023 West of the I | Powered by WordPress