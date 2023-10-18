Riverview PTO to host Trunk or Treat Oct. 20

Oct 18th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Riverview School PTO will host a Trunk or Treat, Friday, Oct. 20

The event — with over 30 trunks expected — will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the school parking lot.

All are welcome to walk through and visit the trunks.

