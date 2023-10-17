Agenda: Randall Consolidated School District board meeting Oct. 18, 2023

Oct 17th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Randall Consolidated School District board is scheduled to hold a meeting Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

  • 2023-24 Third Friday Count.
  • Referendum update.
  • Student survey
  • 2023-24 budget preview

The full agenda is available here.

