The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building) .

Agenda items include:

Approve and accept the 2022 Village of Paddock Lake financial audit.

Authorize village staff to pay Wanasek Corp for emergency repair of damaged sanitary sewer collection system,

with a cost not to exceed $9,629.57.

Approve the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department 2024 contract.

