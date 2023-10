/Submitted photo

Last week, Kiwanis Club of Westosha-Salem presented two Salem School students with iPads to assist with the growth of their communication skills.

The Kiwanis Club also donated a $100 gift card each to enable their teachers to purchase the apps the students will be using.

Salem teachers submitted a grant on behalf of these two students, and the Kiwanis Club chose them as recipients.

/Submitted photo

/Submitted photo