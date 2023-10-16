Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting Oct. 16, 2023

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

Discussion and possible action regarding a quote from Sabel Mechanical for a pump hoist in the amount of $24,693.44.

A closed session related to employment, compensation, promotion, or performance evaluation for the purposes of discussing compensation for the Police Chief and deliberating or negotiating regarding Public Works and Sewer collective bargaining agreements expiring on December 31, 2023

The full agenda is available here.