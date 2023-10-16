A word from our sponsors: Hospice Alliance offers support group for children starting Oct. 20

Note: This is a paid announcement from Hospice Alliance — DH
Hospice Alliance is pleased to offer Connections – Planting Seeds of Hope, a support group for children and their trusted adults. Groups, which start up again Thursday, October 20th, are offered on the third Thursday of each month through the school year from 5:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. at Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie.
Children ages two to eighteen are welcome, and each must be accompanied by an adult. The support group is open to all children and not limited to families with loved ones who received end-of-life care with Hospice Alliance.
“After seeing a gap in service in our community, we launched Connections last fall,” said Rita Hagen, Hospice Alliance, Executive Director, “We follow the school calendar, offering the groups from October through May. We are excited to begin this second session in October after experiencing the initial response a year ago.”
The program is managed by Jennifer Sytkowski, Bereavement Coordinator, Hospice Alliance, and a team of trained
volunteers who serve as facilitators and assistants. The curriculum and activities involved are developmentally
appropriate as children are grouped by age.
“Children who have experienced loss do not have to “stay stuck” in an isolating, broken experience. We know that
working through loss with the support of others can potentially teach resilience, empathy, creativity and perseverance. By honoring grief and integrating loss in healthy and meaningful ways, we can help support families.
Connections is a powerful resource,” shared Jenny Sytkowski, Bereavement Coordinator. For more information about Connections – Planting Seeds of Hope visit hospicealliance.org or to register a child and trusted adult email: bereavement@hospicealliance.org or call (262) 652-4400.