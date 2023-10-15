First responders gathered in the non-stop rain at Bristol Woods Park for the first EMS Olympics. The event raised money for the Jeff Bliss Memorial Scholarship Fund, through The Kenosha County Fire/Rescue Association. The fund provides scholarships for first responders who want to get additional education or training.

The finish line of the two mile course. Each team had to carry 60 pounds, distributed however they wished. There were six stations, each requiring the teams to utilize a variety of skills that have been part of their training, and work as a team. They had to quickly perform the tasks and move onto the next station to try to finish the course in the least amount of time.

The winning team – Kenosha Fire Brian Flitcroft, and Kenosha County Deputies Chris Nicla and Tyler Brady.

Firefighter cadets played some of the patients.

Getting made up with his “injury” to play his part for one of the stations.

The course, about two miles long.

Lt. Chris Oliver organized the event.

