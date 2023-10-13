Paddock Lake Trustee Robert Spencer resigns

Paddock Lake village Trustee Robert Spencer has resigned his seat.

His official resignation letter, dated Oct. 5, says he is moving out of the village.

“As I close on my house on October 27th and transition to non-residency, I am submitting my written resignation, opening my seat for someone who I hope will guide the village in a direction that remains resolute in the face of challenges,” Spencer said.

Spencer was a trustee for four, two-year terms. He ran unsuccessfully for municipal judge in spring 2023. His current term expires in April 2024

“Over the past decade, I’ve dedicated much of my time to fostering community involvement and growth,” Spencer wrote. ” Being a part of the Paddock Lake community has been a source of pride for me … I offer my best wishes for the future of Paddock Lake and the great state of Wisconsin.”

How to handle the board vacancy spurred some discussion and disagreement among some of the remaining Village Board members at a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday.

Trustee John Poole proposed seeking applications from people interested in filling the spot and then making an appointment by the end of November.

“We’re going to be discussing a lot of important issues in November and December,” Poole said, without specifiying which issues.

But village President Terry Burns countered that since Spencer’s term is up in April and filing to be on the ballot for that election will begin in December, he thought it better to leave the seat open and let the election fill it.

“Why don’t we let the people decide?” Burns said.

Most other board members did not express an opinion, but Trustee Alex Attiah seemed to agree with Poole.

“Six months is a long time to not have it filled,” Attiah said of Spencer’s seat.

There was discussion of putting the matter on the regular board meeting agenda for Oct. 18, but an agenda for that meeting distributed Friday by village staff did not include such an item.

Filling vacancies on the board has at times been a source of conflict in the past.

In 2009, after Marlene Goodson, then a trustee, was elected village president, efforts to fill her trustee seat had several unsuccessful attempts to have a candidate win support of the majority of the board. In July, Goodson decided the seat would remain vacant until the next election in April 2010.

In July 2015, Trustee Kathlyn Barry resigned, effective Aug. 31 of that year. Burns, by then village president, and the board decided to keep the seat one until after the budget process was completed in late October.

In Dec. 2019, Trustee Gary Kaddatz died while in office. In April and May 2020, the board deadlocked on replacing him with Burns’ choice Dick Fish, who had previously been a trustee. In June, Jena Ahlberg was appointed by a 3 to 2 vote, with Burns abstaining.

