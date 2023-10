/Contributed photo

The Westosha Central High School Marching Falcons performed in Chicago’s Columbus Day Parade on Monday, Oct. 9.

The parade kicked off at noon and the route was on State Street.

The WCHS Marching Falcons participate in the parade each year and parade coverage was on ABC 7 Chicago.

The parade is hosted by the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans each year. This was the 70th year of the parade.

Click here to see a video of the band in the parade from the band’s Facebook page.

