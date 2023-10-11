Salem School District PTO to host donkey basketball Oct. 14

The Salem School District PTO is hosting donkey basketball from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the school.

Watch some of the Salem staff members and other teams play basketball while riding donkeys. This is a family fun event for all ages and open to the general public.

Doors open at 6 pm. Games start at 7 pm. Concessions will be open during this event (cash only). The event will run until 8:30 pm.

Tickets day of event at the door are $10. Children under 5 are free.

More information here.

Salem School is located at 8828 Antioch Road (Highway 83 and Highway AH), Salem.