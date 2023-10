Persistent rain is in the forecast for the end of this week.

There’s a 60 percent or better chance of rain in the latest, local National Weather Service forecast for Wednesday night through Saturday night.

All in all, we could see just under 3 to almost 5 inches of rain from Wednesday night to Saturday night. Good thing the Fox River is near a historic low.

Sunday and Monday have a mere 40 percent chance of rain and Tuesday a 30 percent chance of rain.