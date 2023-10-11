Agenda: Randall Town Board open working session & closed session meetings Oct. 12, 2023

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold an open working session and closed session meetings Thursday starting at 5 p.m.

There will not be a regular board meeting.

The working session will serve as a 2024 budget workshop. The full agenda is available here.

The closed session will follow the working session. On the agenda: The Town Board of the Town of Randall will now consider a motion on whether or not to conduct a Closed Session, and if said motion is adopted, then to hold a Closed Session immediately after approval of said motion: Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility, all pursuant to Section 19.85(1)(c). Subsequent Open Session: The Town Board shall then reconvene into open session, immediately after the closed session, and may or may not take action on any matters discussed in closed session.

The full agenda is available here.