Agenda: Randall Town Board open working session & closed session meetings Oct. 12, 2023

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold an open working session and closed session meetings Thursday starting at 5 p.m.
There will not be a regular board meeting.
The working session will serve as a 2024 budget workshop. The full agenda is available here.
The closed session will follow the working session. On the agenda: The Town Board of the Town of Randall will now consider a motion on whether or not to conduct a Closed Session, and if said motion is adopted, then to hold a Closed Session immediately after approval of said motion: Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility, all pursuant to Section 19.85(1)(c). Subsequent Open Session: The Town Board shall then reconvene into open session, immediately after the closed session, and may or may not take action on any matters discussed in closed session.