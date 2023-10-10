Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board special meeting Oct. 11, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

The agenda has two items:

Convene into closed session pursuant to Wis. Stat. 19.85(1)(c) of Wisconsin Statutes (“Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.”) and pursuant to 19.85(1)(e) of Wisconsin Statutes (“Deliberating or negotiating the purchasing of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session.”) – Deliberations Regarding Village Administrator Interviews and Offer for Employment.

Reconvene into Open Session pursuant to 19.85(2) of Wisconsin Statutes at the same place thereafter to act on such matters discussed therein as it deems appropriate. Possible action regarding the Village Administrator Offer of Employment.

