Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole meeting Oct. 11, 2023

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building).
These meetings are for discussion only; action is not taken.
Agenda items include:
- 2022 Financial Audit
- Discussion: Letter of intent to purchase interest in Village wireless tower site
- Discussion: Final Special Assessment Resolution
- Discussion: Chloride reduction progress report
- 2024 Kenosha County Law Enforcement Contract with Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department
- Discussion: Residents request to address Police & Fire Committee regarding enforcement and prosecution