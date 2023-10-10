Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole meeting Oct. 11, 2023

Oct 10th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building).

These meetings are for discussion only; action is not taken.

Agenda items include:

  • 2022 Financial Audit
  • Discussion: Letter of intent to purchase interest in Village wireless tower site
  • Discussion: Final Special Assessment Resolution
  • Discussion: Chloride reduction progress report
  • 2024 Kenosha County Law Enforcement Contract with Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department
  • Discussion: Residents request to address Police & Fire Committee regarding enforcement and prosecution

The full agenda is available here.

