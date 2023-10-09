Units responding for crash in Bristol

Oct 9th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 1:01 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a crash in the 20800 block of 98th st in Bristol.

Per dispatch: This is a single-vehicle crash. Injuries unknown.

