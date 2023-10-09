Highway 50 update Oct. 9, 2023: Highway 75 reopening & 246th Ave. closing on Wednesday

Note: westofthei.com will be reporting regular updates on the construction work on Highway 50 in Paddock Lake this spring, summer and fall. We will share what is made available to us by project engineer GRAEF, the state and village, and hope to have periodic updates with reports on what work has taken place and what is expected for the coming week. — DH

The engineering firm for the state’s Highway 50 project has announced the reopening of one main highway that connects with the project as well as the closing of another street.

From project engineer GRAEF:

— STH 75 REOPENING: The 21-day closure of STH 75 is scheduled to end on 10/11/2023, reopening early morning. All movements at the STH 50/STH 83/STH 75 intersection will be open. — Wednesday 10/11: A One-Week Closure of 246th Avenue North Leg will begin mid-morning on 10/11/2023. It is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Wed 10/18. No movements entering or exiting the north leg will be permitted. (The driveway to the high school will remain open, and right and left turns between the driveway and 75th Street will be allowed.) Stage 4 Construction Work & Traffic Configuration is fully underway. Stage 4 is a long-term stage involving repaving the westbound lanes on the north side of 75th Street. A single lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained on the newly paved eastbound lanes on the south side of 75th Street. Access to all businesses on the north side of the street will be maintained. Any short-term temporary closures will be discussed with the owners. As a reminder, the project team recommends traveling at 25 mph through the work zone for driver and work zone crew safety and to avoid vehicle damage.