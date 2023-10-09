Agenda: Westosha Central High School District board, personnel/policy committee meetings Oct. 10, 2023

The Westosha Central High School District board is scheduled to hold a meeting and Tuesday starting at 5 p.m. in the upper commons. The personnel/policy committee also is scheduled to hold a meeting after the board meeting, also in the upper commons.

Agenda items include:

Consideration of Special Education Van Purchase

2023-24 Budget Update

Presentation of 2022-23 Audit Report

Set 2024 Graduation Date and Time

2024-25 School Calendar Discussion

The full board meeting agenda is available here.

The personnel/policy committee will take place after the board meeting. The full agenda is available here.