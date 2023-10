The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Agenda items include:

Discussion and vote to move forward with the process for a raze order at 7021 316th Ave Parcel 95-4-119-014-0660, Authorizing LAB construction to conduct the inspection as required to move forward at a cost not to exceed $1,350.00

Update on EMS for the year 2025 with Twin Lakes Rescue.

